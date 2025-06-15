Ananya Panday's Serving Us The Perfect Vacation Inspo

Think beaches, sundresses, and a whole lot of tanning for the fun holiday feeling.

Sunshine

A butter yellow sundress is a must when on vacation.

Back To Casuals

For a stroll with ice cream, bring your cleanest casuals to slay the day.

Tan Lines

Nothing screams vacation like the subtle tanning on the beach.

Pebbles

Take out your flowy white dress for a perfect cinematic postcard.

Glam

You cannot end a trip without throwing some glamour and glitz on the way.

Feeling Shady

Accessories need to come out, think layering neck pieces, sunnies and more.

Body Tea

You haven't taken a summer vacation if you haven't gotten your bikini pictures in!