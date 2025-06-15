Ananya Panday's Serving Us The Perfect Vacation Inspo
Think beaches, sundresses, and a whole lot of tanning for the fun holiday feeling.
A butter yellow sundress is a must when on vacation.
For a stroll with ice cream, bring your cleanest casuals to slay the day.
Nothing screams vacation like the subtle tanning on the beach.
Take out your flowy white dress for a perfect cinematic postcard.
You cannot end a trip without throwing some glamour and glitz on the way.
Accessories need to come out, think layering neck pieces, sunnies and more.
You haven't taken a summer vacation if you haven't gotten your bikini pictures in!