Andrew Garfield In Sunglasses Has Us All On A Chokehold!

This calls for you to up your shade game with frames from Indian brands we love!

The Tinted Story

These have the most beautiful colour options when it comes to shades.

Opium

The brand has soon become a classic for sunnies

John Jacobs

John Jacobs by Lenskart has the widest range of sunglasses one could want.

Chimi India

Chimi is your go-to buy when it comes to having an eye on futuristic simplicity, wearability and aesthetic longevity

Bhavya Ramesh

One of my favourites! If you are an experimental person this is the place to shop from.

Urban Monkey

Even though the brand does much more than sunnies, they carry one of the coolest collections of all time!

Eye Story

These Lewis Hamilton-approved shades make enough of a statement!

Xite Wear

For some techy eye wear, this is the place to check out