Andrew Garfield, Internet's New Favourite Boyfriend?

Taking over our feed lately from the Golden Globes to the Oscars, the man has had everyone on a chokehold!

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 05, 2025, 02:18 PM

The Glasses

Serving in an olive green suit, but our eyes are on the sunnies!

Set Blue

Denim on blue paired with white pants is a classic we love.

Patterns

Mixing colours and patterns? A bold yes.

Mocha

Looking like the perfect candy dressed in silk browns.

Denim Is In

We adore a cropped jacket moment!

Cloudy

A classic white on white is the way to go.

Cherry Red

We never got over you!