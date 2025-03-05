Andrew Garfield, Internet's New Favourite Boyfriend?
Taking over our feed lately from the Golden Globes to the Oscars, the man has had everyone on a chokehold!
Taking over our feed lately from the Golden Globes to the Oscars, the man has had everyone on a chokehold!
Serving in an olive green suit, but our eyes are on the sunnies!
Denim on blue paired with white pants is a classic we love.
Mixing colours and patterns? A bold yes.
Looking like the perfect candy dressed in silk browns.
We adore a cropped jacket moment!
A classic white on white is the way to go.
We never got over you!
{{ primary_category.name }}