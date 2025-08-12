Aneet Padda: All Her Looks We've Been Loving From 'Saiyaara'
The star girl and the looks we can’t stop fawning over.
A look so simple, yet so elegant. The dress is the moment with oxidised jewellery giving it the ease of something you’d actually wear.
An effortlessly cool beach look. One can notice how she paired it with the same jewellery, emphasising on simplicity while making the style feel as natural as slipping into your favourite outfit.
While the influencer in me dreams of Chanel boots, Aneet is redefining winter style in a classic indian suit, jacket and a shawl to go with it.
She’s having her moment in the rain. Paired with a white shirt and classic oxidised jhumkis framing her face. She is embracing the calm that comes when you stop rushing and just let the clouds do their thing.
Nothing quite compares to the grace of a bride in traditional attire. Here, a crisp white saree by Nicobar paired with a vibrant red blouse creates a perfect balance of colours, complemented by minimal gold jewellery that completes the look.
What’s not to love about a kurti? It’s the epitome of comfort and style. It's effortless, breathable, and always ready for any kind of day.
The bikini top layered with a printed shirt and shorts is laid-back style at its best. Breezy and made for days that feel like a holiday.