Animated Films To Watch After 'Flow'
Still obsessed over the Oscar-winning animated film 'Flow'? Well, we've got your next watch covered.
Follow jazz musician Joe Gardner as he navigates the afterlife, exploring purpose and passion with the help of Soul 22.
This film tells the story of Chihiro, a young girl who becomes trapped in a mysterious, magical world and must navigate its strange creatures to save her parents.
Roz, a robot stranded on a remote island learns to survive and adapt to nature while forming bonds with the local animals.
Follow Shoya, a boy seeking redemption for bullying a deaf girl, Shoko, as they reconnect and navigate the challenges of forgiveness and self-acceptance.
This anthology of three stories explores the themes of love nostalgia and the passage of time, in contemporary China.
Horton, an elephant discovers a world as tiny as a speck of dust on a flower and must protect it, proving that "a person is a person, no matter how small."
This film follows the emotional journey of two young lovers as they struggle with distance and time, exploring themes of longing and separation.
