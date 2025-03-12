Animated Films To Watch After 'Flow'

Still obsessed over the Oscar-winning animated film 'Flow'? Well, we've got your next watch covered.

Sarah Khatib
Mar 12, 2025, 11:41 AM

Soul

Follow jazz musician Joe Gardner as he navigates the afterlife, exploring purpose and passion with the help of Soul 22.

Spirited Away

This film tells the story of Chihiro, a young girl who becomes trapped in a mysterious, magical world and must navigate its strange creatures to save her parents.

The Wild Robot

Roz, a robot stranded on a remote island learns to survive and adapt to nature while forming bonds with the local animals.

A Silent Voice

Follow Shoya, a boy seeking redemption for bullying a deaf girl, Shoko, as they reconnect and navigate the challenges of forgiveness and self-acceptance.

Flavors of Youth

This anthology of three stories explores the themes of love nostalgia and the passage of time, in contemporary China.

Horton Hears A Who!

Horton, an elephant discovers a world as tiny as a speck of dust on a flower and must protect it, proving that "a person is a person, no matter how small."

5 Centimeters Per Second

This film follows the emotional journey of two young lovers as they struggle with distance and time, exploring themes of longing and separation.