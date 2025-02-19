Best Anime Films & Movies If You're A First-Timer

Curious about the enticing world of anime but have no idea where to start? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Sarah Khatib
Feb 19, 2025, 01:34 PM

Ouran High School Host Club

KISS KISS FALL IN LOVE! The original dating game, this show is perfect for all rom-com watchers.

Howl's Moving Castle

This classic Miyazaki slay, is the template for cozy-fantasy, and as an added bonus 'Howl' is just the right genre of dramatic.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Iconic, legendary and quotable, this show will set the bar for all the other anime you watch.

Naruto

A cult-classic anime that will have you a little too invested in the lives of 2D characters that will feel real to you.

A Silent Voice

Grab your tissues and prepare to cry about this film for the rest of your week (but in a good way).

Hunter × Hunter

The stairs, man. The stairs.

One Piece

Not for those with commitment issues, this never-ending adventure (literally because there are over a thousand episodes, and it is still going), will forever remain iconic.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Gory and action-packed, this show reminds you to not get too attached to your favourite characters.