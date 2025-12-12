30s Skin Goals? Take A Cue From Anshula Kapoor’s Skincare Routine
Want glowing skin in your 30s? Anshula Kapoor’s routine is giving major inspo! She keeps it simple, it works for real and makes self-care feel easy.
Want glowing skin in your 30s? Anshula Kapoor’s routine is giving major inspo! She keeps it simple, it works for real and makes self-care feel easy.
Hydration is everything when it comes to glowing skin, whether you’re carting around a giant water bottle like it’s part of your identity or layering on rich, creamy moisturisers.
Turns out, your pillowcase can be make a lot of difference. A switch to silky, soft fabrics reduce friction, so no more tangles or pillow marks.
Keeping a separate towel for your face might feel extra, but it actually makes a difference. Soft, clean towel cancels bacteria, prevents skin ick and ensures you wake up looking fresh.
It’s time to clean your brushes! A little extra effort, but it keeps the germs away and gives you healthy-looking skin.
We’ve moved beyond just creams, everyone knows the glow-up begins within. Sip your actives and let collagen drinks and specialty waters do the work, keeping inner wellness in check.
Skip the extra steps and focus on what really works. Let your skin breathe, glow naturally and let your wellness do the rest.
Anshula Kapoor knows quick fixes rarely do the trick. She’s all about keeping it simple: small, consistent rituals add up, giving your skin that natural glow over time.
Take those little breaks, you deserve it. Let your body rest and recharge amidst all the chaos. The hustle is real, but prioritising sleep? Equally non-negotiable.
Keep it real, keep it simple. Anshula Kapoor swears by minimal, nourishing routines paired with wellness habits to keep the skin healthy, proving that less really is more.