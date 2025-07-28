Anushka Sharma’s Top Atheisure Looks We’d Steal Straight From Her Wardrobe

From statement co-ords and sleek workout sets to trackside layering and gym dates with Kohli, these are the fits we want on repeat.

Ananya Kaushik
Jul 28, 2025, 12:47 PM

Street Sport Remix

Layered jackets, relaxed track pants and mirrored angles make this look perfect in turning athleisure into street-style currency.

All-White Power Play

Monochrome tracks done right—it makes sporty whites feel runway-ready, not just gym gear.

Pop Colour

A neon sports bra teamed with sleek black shorts keeps the energy high and the styling tight—it is giving athlete chic.

Printed Co-ord Set

Puma’s one-shoulder printed set brings personality to performance wear—functional but with fashion in the driver’s seat.

Colour Pop Trackside

Bold yellow track pants paired with layered shirting show how athleisure can hit playful without losing its sporty edge.

Couple Goals, Training Mode

Matching momentum with Kohli, this black-and-grey running set keeps the look fast, fitted and functional without losing style.

Neutral Lounge Set

Beige wide-legs and a cropped top under a loose jacket nail that “effortless but intentional” off-duty vibe.

When Track Meets Streetwear

A black midi skirt with a longline coat and sneakers turns track dressing into a polished, editorial-ready moment.