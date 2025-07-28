Anushka Sharma’s Top Atheisure Looks We’d Steal Straight From Her Wardrobe
From statement co-ords and sleek workout sets to trackside layering and gym dates with Kohli, these are the fits we want on repeat.
Layered jackets, relaxed track pants and mirrored angles make this look perfect in turning athleisure into street-style currency.
Monochrome tracks done right—it makes sporty whites feel runway-ready, not just gym gear.
A neon sports bra teamed with sleek black shorts keeps the energy high and the styling tight—it is giving athlete chic.
Puma’s one-shoulder printed set brings personality to performance wear—functional but with fashion in the driver’s seat.
Bold yellow track pants paired with layered shirting show how athleisure can hit playful without losing its sporty edge.
Matching momentum with Kohli, this black-and-grey running set keeps the look fast, fitted and functional without losing style.
Beige wide-legs and a cropped top under a loose jacket nail that “effortless but intentional” off-duty vibe.
A black midi skirt with a longline coat and sneakers turns track dressing into a polished, editorial-ready moment.