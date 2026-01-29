Arduna Marks A New Chapter For Contemporary Art In AlUla

Running from February to April 2026, Arduna presents a curated selection of works from Saudi Arabia, across the MENA region, and beyond.

Ridhi Goel
Jan 29, 2026, 12:39 PM

Over 80 Works Across Regions

The exhibition brings together over 80 artworks, fostering a dialogue between local narratives and global perspectives.

A Collaboration with Centre Pompidou

Co-curated with Centre Pompidou, the exhibition reflects a rare and meaningful partnership, bringing international curatorial depth to a regionally rooted vision.

Nature As The Core Narrative

Translating to “our land,” Arduna explores how artists have represented nature—real, imagined, spiritual, and political—across modern and contemporary art.

New Commissions Rooted In AlUla

New works by Ayman Zedani, Tarek Atoui, Dana Awartani, Tavares Strachan, and Renaud Auguste-Dormeuil were developed in dialogue with AlUla’s landscapes and cultural memory.

A Glimpse into AlUla’s Future Museum

Staged in the museum’s pre-opening spaces, the exhibition offers an early look into the curatorial ambition and global positioning of AlUla’s upcoming contemporary art institution.

Part of AlUla Arts Festival 2026

Arduna forms a key pillar of the fifth edition of AlUla Arts Festival, reinforcing AlUla’s role as a year-round cultural destination.

Six Thematic Chapters

Organised into six chapters, the exhibition takes visitors through symbolic landscapes including gardens, deserts, forests, and even cosmic reflections of nature.

Modern Masters Meet Contemporary Voices

Iconic works by artists like Pablo Picasso, David Hockney, Joan Mitchell, and Wassily Kandinsky sit alongside contemporary figures such as Manal AlDowayan, Ayman Zedani, Etel Adnan, and Imran Qureshi.

Addressing Today’s Global Challenges

Through art, Arduna engages with urgent themes like climate change, urbanisation, displacement, and the Anthropocene — positioning creativity as a lens for reflection and responsibility.