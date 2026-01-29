Arduna Marks A New Chapter For Contemporary Art In AlUla
Running from February to April 2026, Arduna presents a curated selection of works from Saudi Arabia, across the MENA region, and beyond.
The exhibition brings together over 80 artworks, fostering a dialogue between local narratives and global perspectives.
Co-curated with Centre Pompidou, the exhibition reflects a rare and meaningful partnership, bringing international curatorial depth to a regionally rooted vision.
Translating to “our land,” Arduna explores how artists have represented nature—real, imagined, spiritual, and political—across modern and contemporary art.
New works by Ayman Zedani, Tarek Atoui, Dana Awartani, Tavares Strachan, and Renaud Auguste-Dormeuil were developed in dialogue with AlUla’s landscapes and cultural memory.
Staged in the museum’s pre-opening spaces, the exhibition offers an early look into the curatorial ambition and global positioning of AlUla’s upcoming contemporary art institution.
Arduna forms a key pillar of the fifth edition of AlUla Arts Festival, reinforcing AlUla’s role as a year-round cultural destination.
Organised into six chapters, the exhibition takes visitors through symbolic landscapes including gardens, deserts, forests, and even cosmic reflections of nature.
Iconic works by artists like Pablo Picasso, David Hockney, Joan Mitchell, and Wassily Kandinsky sit alongside contemporary figures such as Manal AlDowayan, Ayman Zedani, Etel Adnan, and Imran Qureshi.
Through art, Arduna engages with urgent themes like climate change, urbanisation, displacement, and the Anthropocene — positioning creativity as a lens for reflection and responsibility.