Arijit Singh: From ‘Tum Hi Ho’ to Today - A Musical Journey
How does he do it? Knowing exactly how we feel! Even as he steps away from playback singing this year, his voice remains our emotional anchor and the ultimate soundtrack to our lives.
It’s basically a rule: your Spotify Wrapped isn’t complete without a little Arijit. From sobbing heartbreak to vibey club hits, this legend has a track for every mood we’ve ever had. He’s officially the voice of our generation!
If there was ever an anthem for the hopeless romantics, it would be this! ‘Tum Hi Ho’ was the ultimate breakthrough that turned Arijit into the legend we know today. Seriously, who didn't have this as their ringtone back in the day?
From 'Kesariya' to 'Sajni,' Arijit just keeps the bangers coming! It’s impossible to pick a favourite when every track feels like a personal call-out. He basically lives at the top of our playlists forever.
From legendary record of eight Filmfare Awards to receiving the Padma Shri in 2025, he’s officially reached GOAT status. It’s been an incredible era of well-deserved wins for our favourite voice!
Nobody does a soul-crushing but beautiful ballad like Arijit! His voice is that warm hug we all need. His soulful tracks have become the go-to for anyone needing a little musical healing.
Who says he only does sad songs? His massive collabs with Martin Garrix on Angels For Each Other and Ed Sheeran on Sapphire prove he can slay any genre he touches!
From his comeback in Metro... In Dino to the viral reimagining of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' from Border 2, Arijit is still on the top of our current rotations. He’s proving that even after all these years, he’s still got us hitting repeat!
With over 171 million Spotify followers and a 2025 Padma Shri, he has redefined how a whole generation feels. Even as he steps away from playback singing in 2026, he’s left an imprint that’s permanent!
Playback might be ending, but Arijit isn't going anywhere! Whether he’s dropping indie gems or we're just hitting repeat on his classics for the millionth time, his voice is staying right here in our hearts.