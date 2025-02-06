Baby Blue To Be The Big Colour Trend For Spring?
From Charlie XCX to Sabrina Carpenter, everyone has been shining in baby blue hues and we have got to talk about it!
The singer and actor was the first one to draw our eyes on this stunning hue this year and we are here for it.
Baby blue sure is her colour and we're just following in her footsteps.
Vacationing right in the sheer dress of our dreams.
All shimmers here, the Grammys had us all in a baby-blue chokehold.
Believe in her to slay a trend before it even becomes one.
Always serving chic and effortless, making our point.
At this rate, her entire aura screams baby blue. We see you Miss Laneige.
