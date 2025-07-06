Bags So Offbeat, You’ll Definitely Want One

Because sometimes your purse and your personality need to scream, “Why not?” louder than “Why?”

Diya Jain
Jul 06, 2025, 12:18 PM
JW Anderson- Pigeon Clutch Bag

A sculptural ode to the world’s most misunderstood bird. Carry this, and you’re instantly that person - bold, ironic, and maybe a little coo-coo (in the best way). Honestly? Icon behaviour.

Kate Spade-Heinz X Kate Spade New York 3D Packet Crossbody

Bring your own condiments, but make it couture. This ketchup packet clutch is for those who like their fries and their fashion with a side of irony. Honestly, I’d carry this just to cause chaos at a burger joint.

Balenciaga- Chips Bag

Sadly, when you open it, you won’t find any chips inside. And if Spicy Chilli feels too hot to handle - they’ve got other 'flavours' too: Cheese & Onion or Salt & Vinegar.

Cult Gaia- Florence Clutch

A bag? A vase? Honestly, both. Trust Cult Gaia to turn your living room centrepiece into arm candy. Perfect for when you want to carry your essentials and maybe a little floral energy, too.

Yves Saint Laurent-Take Away Box In Leather

No, your cupcakes aren’t coming home in this one. A sleek leather rendition of a Chinese takeaway box because why should fast food have all the fun?

Moschino-Watermelon Bag

A slice of summer you sadly can’t eat. I look at this and all I want to do is sprinkle some salt and bite into it. But instead, you hold it and pretend you’re not craving watermelon in public.

Thom Browne-Pebble Grain Hector Baguette Bag

A handbag shaped inspired by Thom Browne's very own dachshund Hector. Adorable! If you can't own a real dog, this pricey pup might just fill the void. Almost.

