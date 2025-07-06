Bags So Offbeat, You’ll Definitely Want One
Because sometimes your purse and your personality need to scream, “Why not?” louder than “Why?”
Because sometimes your purse and your personality need to scream, “Why not?” louder than “Why?”
A sculptural ode to the world’s most misunderstood bird. Carry this, and you’re instantly that person - bold, ironic, and maybe a little coo-coo (in the best way). Honestly? Icon behaviour.
Bring your own condiments, but make it couture. This ketchup packet clutch is for those who like their fries and their fashion with a side of irony. Honestly, I’d carry this just to cause chaos at a burger joint.
Sadly, when you open it, you won’t find any chips inside. And if Spicy Chilli feels too hot to handle - they’ve got other 'flavours' too: Cheese & Onion or Salt & Vinegar.
A bag? A vase? Honestly, both. Trust Cult Gaia to turn your living room centrepiece into arm candy. Perfect for when you want to carry your essentials and maybe a little floral energy, too.
No, your cupcakes aren’t coming home in this one. A sleek leather rendition of a Chinese takeaway box because why should fast food have all the fun?
A slice of summer you sadly can’t eat. I look at this and all I want to do is sprinkle some salt and bite into it. But instead, you hold it and pretend you’re not craving watermelon in public.
A handbag shaped inspired by Thom Browne's very own dachshund Hector. Adorable! If you can't own a real dog, this pricey pup might just fill the void. Almost.