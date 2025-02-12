Bags: To Love & To Hold

From slings and crossbodies to buckets and hobos, we have got your back and your bag!

Sarah Khatib
Feb 12, 2025, 03:00 PM

Bottega Veneta

An iconic buy that you can never go wrong with.

Bvlgari

Sometimes broken hearts are just perfect.

Da Milano

We all heart this.

Jimmy Choo

We all live for a little red moment.

Coach

Enter your cherry-girl era.

IRTH

A quiet luxury promise of love.

Aeropostale

Nothing like a little bandana moment.

Miraggio

Now you can wear your heart on your sleeve and in your hand.

Christian Louboutin

These roses will never wilt.

Charles & Keith

Dainty and dazzling.

Jacquemus

A classic.

Gucci

Ah, the dream.

Versace

The ultimate indulgence.

Kate Spade

Fluffy and flawless.

AKINNA

Luxurious and sultry, perfect for V Day.

Valentino

A little mocha moment.

Mokobara

It's time to re-enter your Barbie era.

Michael Kors

Just a little bit of spice.

LVL99

Hearts and pearls, what's not to like?

Fossil

Elevate your every look.

TUMI

Black beauty.

OZEL

Taking jaded hearts to another level.

Lucia

A classic red number.

Lavie Sport

The perfect bag for your corporate-era.

Daily Objects

For you and your other half.