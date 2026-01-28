Balad Beast 2026 Is All About Music, Energy, And Artist Who Define What’s Next

This is the fourth edition of Jeddah's immersive music festival, returning to the historic Al Balad UNESCO World Heritage site on January 29–30, 2026.

Jan 28, 2026, 10:15 AM

Playboi Carti

Known for his explosive stage presence, Playboi Carti is set to deliver a high-voltage performance that fans won’t forget.

LANY

LANY brings its signature blend of glossy pop and emotional lyricism, soundtracking moments that feel both intimate and expansive.

Alesso

Known for his soaring builds and emotional drops, Alesso is set to light up the night with pure festival euphoria.

Don Toliver

Don Toliver’s hypnotic vocals and trap-psychedelic sound promise a set that feels both immersive and unpredictable.

Naika

Naika brings her genre-blending sound and global influences, weaving pop, R&B; and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into a vibrant set.

Ben Böhmer

Known for his deep, melodic soundscapes, Ben Böhmer transforms the stage into a moment of collective escape.

Slow Mo(e)

Slow Mo(e) brings a groove-led, feel-good sound that keeps the energy smooth and effortlessly flowing.

Shaggy

With chart-topping hits and unstoppable swagger, Shaggy guarantees a sing-along, hands-in-the-air set.

The Dø

Known for their ethereal sound and experimental edge, The Dø offers an indie set that quietly commands attention.

Zeina

Zeina brings a smooth, contemporary R&B; sound, blending soulful vocals with modern, minimalist production.