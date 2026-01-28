Balad Beast 2026 Is All About Music, Energy, And Artist Who Define What’s Next
This is the fourth edition of Jeddah's immersive music festival, returning to the historic Al Balad UNESCO World Heritage site on January 29–30, 2026.
This is the fourth edition of Jeddah's immersive music festival, returning to the historic Al Balad UNESCO World Heritage site on January 29–30, 2026.
Known for his explosive stage presence, Playboi Carti is set to deliver a high-voltage performance that fans won’t forget.
LANY brings its signature blend of glossy pop and emotional lyricism, soundtracking moments that feel both intimate and expansive.
Known for his soaring builds and emotional drops, Alesso is set to light up the night with pure festival euphoria.
Don Toliver’s hypnotic vocals and trap-psychedelic sound promise a set that feels both immersive and unpredictable.
Naika brings her genre-blending sound and global influences, weaving pop, R&B; and Afro-Caribbean rhythms into a vibrant set.
Known for his deep, melodic soundscapes, Ben Böhmer transforms the stage into a moment of collective escape.
Slow Mo(e) brings a groove-led, feel-good sound that keeps the energy smooth and effortlessly flowing.
With chart-topping hits and unstoppable swagger, Shaggy guarantees a sing-along, hands-in-the-air set.
Known for their ethereal sound and experimental edge, The Dø offers an indie set that quietly commands attention.
Zeina brings a smooth, contemporary R&B; sound, blending soulful vocals with modern, minimalist production.