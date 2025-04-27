Beach Day Essentials You Can’t Skip
Heading to the seaside? Make sure you're prepped for a stylish (and sand-proof) day out.
A book that gives the main character energy, a disposable film camera for dreamy candid shots, or a portable speaker for the ultimate beach playlist
No one wants to struggle with sandy sneakers. Go for waterproof sliders or minimalist flip-flops that can handle an ocean splash while keeping your look effortless.
A beach day isn’t complete without a killer swimsuit. Extra points if it’s in a trending shade like seafoam green or sunset orange.
You cannot not carry a cool cooler to your beach day; vibes and hydration go hand in hand.
We take sun protection seriously but aesthetics even more seriously, so enter big hats.
Straw bags, mesh totes, or quirky printed canvas bags that are roomy enough to fit all your beach essentials yet stylish enough to double as an accessory.
Oversized, cat-eye, or Y2K-inspired shield sunglasses are not just for sun protection but for that effortless, off-duty model aesthetic.
A broad-spectrum sunscreen is a must-have. Opt for a lightweight formula with a glowy finish, and keep your skin protected without the dreaded white cast.