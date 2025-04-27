Beach Day Essentials You Can’t Skip

Heading to the seaside? Make sure you're prepped for a stylish (and sand-proof) day out.

Vishakha Punjabi
Apr 27, 2025, 11:00 AM
Beach Entertainment Kit

A book that gives the main character energy, a disposable film camera for dreamy candid shots, or a portable speaker for the ultimate beach playlist

Sand-Friendly Slides

No one wants to struggle with sandy sneakers. Go for waterproof sliders or minimalist flip-flops that can handle an ocean splash while keeping your look effortless.

The Perfect Swimsuit (Obviously!)

A beach day isn’t complete without a killer swimsuit. Extra points if it’s in a trending shade like seafoam green or sunset orange.

Coolers

You cannot not carry a cool cooler to your beach day; vibes and hydration go hand in hand.

Giant Hats

We take sun protection seriously but aesthetics even more seriously, so enter big hats.

A Statement Tote

Straw bags, mesh totes, or quirky printed canvas bags that are roomy enough to fit all your beach essentials yet stylish enough to double as an accessory.

Sunnies That Serve

Oversized, cat-eye, or Y2K-inspired shield sunglasses are not just for sun protection but for that effortless, off-duty model aesthetic.

SPF, But Make It Chic

A broad-spectrum sunscreen is a must-have. Opt for a lightweight formula with a glowy finish, and keep your skin protected without the dreaded white cast.