Fight Free Radicals: Beat Oxidative Stress

If you want glowy skin, you’ve got to tackle the free radicals first! Beating oxidative stress keeps your energy levels high and your skin looking radiant, so you can just focus on being your amazing self.

Nirali S
Jan 23, 2026, 12:34 PM
Oxidative Stress 101

We’re going under the hood to see how these cellular glitches actually work! It’s about more than just surviving; it’s about thriving with a system that feels as strong and clear as you look on the outside.

Meet The Free Radicals

Free radicals are molecules missing an electron and act out by ‘borrowing’ from your healthy cells. Left unchecked, they create the 'oxidative stress' we’re trying to beat.

Why Oxidative Stress Is Harmful

Too much oxidative stress is like bad signal for your cells. It interferes with your body’s natural flow, making everything feel a bit sluggish and worn out.

Signs Your Body Is Struggling

If you’re noticing dull skin, muscles that take forever to recover, or even feeling fully drained by 3 PM, your body is waving a yellow flag. It’s not just 'one of those days'—these are signs your system is struggling to keep up.

What Triggers Oxidative Stress?

Things like smoking, harsh sun, fried snacks, and blue screen light can act as cellular noise. These triggers drain your energy, but spotting them is the first step to keeping your vibe high.

Eat To Lower Oxidative Stress

Crunchy nuts and juicy berries help soak up the stress. These superfoods, along with leafy greens and citrus clear out the junk, leaving you feeling light and energised.

Lifestyle Changes That Help

It’s all about choosing joy and balance to keep up! Whether it’s a tech-free walk, a deep-sleep or staying hydrated, these moments give your body the quiet it needs to heal.

Glow From The Inside

When you're happy on the inside, it shows on the outside! By keeping things balanced, you’re not just feeling better, your natural glow just takes over.

Take Charge Of Your Health

You’re responsible for your body, and by making small, smart shifts today, you’re building a future that’s vibrant, energetic, and totally yours to own.

