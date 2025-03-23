Beating Burnout: Activities To Try On Your Day Off For The Ultimate R&R;

Feeling fatigued? Spend your day off indulging in these fun and relaxing activities to help you recharge and feel your best

Chanel Sequeira
Mar 23, 2025, 02:07 PM

Pedicure

Pamper your feet with a relaxing pedi and step into your day feeling fresh and fabulous

Pilates

Stretch, strengthen, and feel amazing with a low-impact workout that your body will thank you for

Hair Spa

Give your locks some love with a deep-conditioning hair spa for silky, shiny hair

Ice Dunking

Zap away your puffiness, soothe inflammation and lower your cortisol with this stress buster

Facial

Glow up instantly with a relaxing facial that leaves your skin soft, fresh, and radiant

Painting

Unleash your creativity and de-stress with some colour therapy

Meditation

Calm your mind and process all your emotions from the week-you'll be glad you did!