Beauty Goals: Sonakshi Sinha’s Lipstick Haul That Inspires Us All

Sonakshi Sinha loves a good lipstick moment, and her stash proves it. From bold hues to soft everyday picks, her choices span iconic makeup brands we all adore.

Shreya Srisrimal
Nov 25, 2025, 10:50 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Lipstick Kit Peek: Brands You’ll Recognise

Her pouch features Maybelline, MAC, Fenty, NARS, L’Oréal, Rom&nd;, and Wearified, top makeup brands known for shades that suit every mood and moment.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Nude But Never Boring

She reaches for the best nude lipsticks, soft browns, peachy nudes, and muted pinks. These work beautifully on most tones, especially if you love subtle glam.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Matte Magic: The Velvet Finish She Swears By

Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to picks include velvety mattes from MAC and Maybelline. These deliver pigment, comfort, and a chic finish without drying the lips.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Pucker Up: Her Only Plumping Lipstick

She keeps just one plumping formula for days when she wants a fuller, plush lip. A quick swipe, and the effect is instant yet natural.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Orange You Glad? Bold Long-Lasting Favourites

Her bold streak comes alive with rich oranges, bright, confident choices perfect for brunch, shoots, and travel days. They last long and make a statement.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Travel Buddy: Stocked For Every Trip

Sonakshi Sinha travels with a curated edit, nudes, pinks, and one bold shade. It’s the perfect mix no matter the destination or look.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

K-Beauty Crush

Rom&nd; is one of her soft spot finds. Their range of pink lipstick shades complement most skin tones.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )

Hydrate & Slay: Matte Lips That Don’t Dry Out

Before mattes, she preps with a balm. This helps lipstick, especially the matte ones, stay smooth and flattering on all skin types.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Mix, Match, Repeat

She loves mixing a nude with pink lipstick shades or adding a touch of gloss. It’s her way of creating custom tones that work for lipstick shades for fair skin and beyond.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Lipstick Goals

From soft nudes to bold oranges, Sonakshi Sinha’s choices are equal parts practical and fun, making her lipstick haul one to bookmark for pure inspiration.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @aslisona )