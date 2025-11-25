Beauty Goals: Sonakshi Sinha’s Lipstick Haul That Inspires Us All
Sonakshi Sinha loves a good lipstick moment, and her stash proves it. From bold hues to soft everyday picks, her choices span iconic makeup brands we all adore.
Her pouch features Maybelline, MAC, Fenty, NARS, L’Oréal, Rom&nd;, and Wearified, top makeup brands known for shades that suit every mood and moment.
She reaches for the best nude lipsticks, soft browns, peachy nudes, and muted pinks. These work beautifully on most tones, especially if you love subtle glam.
Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to picks include velvety mattes from MAC and Maybelline. These deliver pigment, comfort, and a chic finish without drying the lips.
She keeps just one plumping formula for days when she wants a fuller, plush lip. A quick swipe, and the effect is instant yet natural.
Her bold streak comes alive with rich oranges, bright, confident choices perfect for brunch, shoots, and travel days. They last long and make a statement.
Sonakshi Sinha travels with a curated edit, nudes, pinks, and one bold shade. It’s the perfect mix no matter the destination or look.
Rom&nd; is one of her soft spot finds. Their range of pink lipstick shades complement most skin tones.
Before mattes, she preps with a balm. This helps lipstick, especially the matte ones, stay smooth and flattering on all skin types.
She loves mixing a nude with pink lipstick shades or adding a touch of gloss. It’s her way of creating custom tones that work for lipstick shades for fair skin and beyond.
From soft nudes to bold oranges, Sonakshi Sinha’s choices are equal parts practical and fun, making her lipstick haul one to bookmark for pure inspiration.