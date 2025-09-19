10 Beauty Indulgences To Take You From Desk To Dinner

Boardroom at 4, bar at 8? These luxe picks keep you fresh, glowing, and dinner-ready in minutes.

Embryolisse Eau De Beaute Rosamelis

Desk-friendly skincare that instantly revives. Reset your 3 pm skin slump with one swipe.

Too Faced Cloud Crush Blurring Blush

Perfect for day-to-night colour that doesn’t fade, and lasts from your last Zoom call to first cocktail.

Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin Caring Glow Foundation

Natural couture coverage that doesn’t clock out when you do.

Schwarzkopf TAFT Power Hair Wax

Men, this is the secret to a good hair day. Boardroom boss to dance-floor slick in one swipe.

Huda Beauty Easy Blur Primer in Bronze Fudge

The primer we know and love, now with a golden-hour filter. Gives instant warmth and glow, ideal for night plans.

fHair Blow Dry Again UV Protector Serum

The perfect midday hair revival product. It's sleek, glossy, and more prepped for the day than you are.

Simply Nam Velvet Microfiber Makeup Sponge

Seamless blends = seamless transitions from work to party.

Dolce & Gabbana Blueberry Nutri-Tint Skin Tint

This lightweight skin perk-up that works day and night is your shortcut to an Italian summer glow, minus the flight.

L'Occitane En Provence Refreshing Aromatic Deodorant

Meet the deodorant that feels the most decadent. This one's a must-have chic daily indulgence.

Marks & Spencer Beauty Magnolia Soothing Bath Cream

Clock out and soak in luxury. The perfect post-dinner wind-down.