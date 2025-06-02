Beauty Products For The Busy-Bees

These products combine skincare steps and help make your routine shorter!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 02, 2025, 09:10 AM

Lesscare Twice As Nice

This hydrating and brightening makeup-removing gel with cleansing cream is your perfect post-party partner!

Clinique Moisture Surge™ Active Glow Serum

Exfoliates, hydrates, brightens your skin!

Dot & Key Ceramide + Peptide Lip Balm

High UV protection with intense hydration and the prettiest hues!

Hyphen Ice Dunk Cooling Face Mask

This mask cool the skin’s temperature by 5℃, giving an instant de-puff, tightening pores and reducing inflammation

d'you Hustle

Formulated with over 11 active ingredients, it’s a one-bottle solution for all your skincare woes!

Asaya Glow & Lift Crème

Glow-boosting and firming moisturiser with brightening Vitamin C, collagen-boosting Peptide Complex, and barrier-supporting Niacinamide

L’Oréal Paris Extraordinary Oil Serum

Enriched with a blend of 6 rare flower oils, this product can be used as a hair oil, treatment or serum