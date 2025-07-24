Becoming Love: A Love Story Woven By Rahul Mishra At India Couture Week
A collection inspired by the Sufi understanding of love, tracing its evolution from the first spark of attraction to the final stage of self-dissolution.
Flowers all around, feels like you are entering a state of a surreal dream. And the colour adds just the right touch to bring it all together.
A sheer veil paired with a floral base. A signature element in Rahul Mishra’s collection, this look manages to balance softness and structure at the same time.
If my love was a look, this would be it. With its deep plunge and sculpted form, this look mirrors the kind of love that asks for everything, all at once.
Minimal in structure, this gown lets the detailed work take the spotlight and the choice of base fabric perfectly sets the stage for the colours to shine.
A sculpted form cast in gold, this look flows like molten metal and commands in its presence.
Three menswear looks featuring detailed embroidery and classic tailoring coming together to embody the strength of timeless design.
The two iconic Indian garments come together in a celebration of Indian couture and elevate both the structure and the colour of the look.