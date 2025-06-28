Productive Activities That Make Bed Rotting Feel Better

Here’s a list of low-effort things to do while you're horizontal that’ll still give you a little dopamine hit, without leaving your sheets

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 28, 2025, 08:00 AM
Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Do A Bed Yoga Session

A little stretching could make you feel more in control of yourself

Read A Book

It doesn't matter if it's romance, self-help, or your favourite childhood story

Try Brain Dump Journaling

Let all your feelings and thoughts out

Unsubscribe To Emails And Newsletters

We know you don't want to know, "10 Influencers You Should Follow." So hit that unsubscribe button

Make A Doodle Or Sketch Your Feelings

No ideas, no Pinterest inspo, just random lines that make you feel nice

Update Your Resume and Portfolio

I promise, it’s not as daunting as it might seem

Give Yourself A Butterfly Hug

Cross your arms over your chest and gently tap, similar to a butterfly's wings, while breathing deeply

Do A Language Lesson

Make Duolingo your bed rot bestie