Productive Activities That Make Bed Rotting Feel Better
Here’s a list of low-effort things to do while you're horizontal that’ll still give you a little dopamine hit, without leaving your sheets
Here’s a list of low-effort things to do while you're horizontal that’ll still give you a little dopamine hit, without leaving your sheets
A little stretching could make you feel more in control of yourself
It doesn't matter if it's romance, self-help, or your favourite childhood story
Let all your feelings and thoughts out
We know you don't want to know, "10 Influencers You Should Follow." So hit that unsubscribe button
No ideas, no Pinterest inspo, just random lines that make you feel nice
I promise, it’s not as daunting as it might seem
Cross your arms over your chest and gently tap, similar to a butterfly's wings, while breathing deeply
Make Duolingo your bed rot bestie