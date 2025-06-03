Before Dior: The Iconic Looks That Defined Jonathan Anderson’s Creative Reign

From bold silhouettes to surrealist statements, Jonathan Anderson’s vision has reshaped modern fashion.

Ananya Kaushik
Jun 03, 2025, 12:20 PM

Taylor Russell In Loewe: Sculptural Elegance At The Met

Taylor Russell turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala in a Loewe structured leather corset and sculptural bolero.

Rihanna x Loewe: Super Bowl Style That Stole the Show

Rihanna performed in custom Loewe — a bold red jumpsuit with sculpted breastplate, blending maternity, performance, and high fashion.

Lisa In Loewe: Futuristic Glam

She lit up the stage in a custom Loewe catsuit, encrusted with golden crystals and paired with matching boots.

Machine Meets Glam: Beyoncé’s Crystal-Latex Power Look

Queen Bey stunned in a custom Loewe ensemble, blending robotic edge with high-fashion luxury.

Zendaya Shines In Loewe Golden Armor For WIF Honors

Zendaya stunned in a sculptural gold breastplate dress by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, blending armor-like strength with elegant femininity.

Ariana Grande’s Retro Romance In Pink Satin Gown

Ariana Grande embraced vintage vibes in a custom baby pink satin duchess column gown by Jonathan Anderson, featuring a striking open-back detail.

Loewe Spring Summer 2023

Nature meets artifice in this collection.