Before Dior: The Iconic Looks That Defined Jonathan Anderson’s Creative Reign
From bold silhouettes to surrealist statements, Jonathan Anderson’s vision has reshaped modern fashion.
Taylor Russell turned heads at the 2024 Met Gala in a Loewe structured leather corset and sculptural bolero.
Rihanna performed in custom Loewe — a bold red jumpsuit with sculpted breastplate, blending maternity, performance, and high fashion.
She lit up the stage in a custom Loewe catsuit, encrusted with golden crystals and paired with matching boots.
Queen Bey stunned in a custom Loewe ensemble, blending robotic edge with high-fashion luxury.
Zendaya stunned in a sculptural gold breastplate dress by Jonathan Anderson for Loewe, blending armor-like strength with elegant femininity.
Ariana Grande embraced vintage vibes in a custom baby pink satin duchess column gown by Jonathan Anderson, featuring a striking open-back detail.
Nature meets artifice in this collection.