Bella Hadid Stuns In Red Schiaparelli At The Beauty Premiere

A striking couture moment as Bella Hadid steps into her next era on screen.

Team ELLE
Jan 16, 2026, 04:44 PM
Photo Credit : ( Getty Images )

Red Is Her Color

Hadid leans into her signature power shade in a fire-red Schiaparelli couture gown, proving once again that no one does dramatic elegance quite like her.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @schiaparelli )

Criss-Cross Couture

The trompe l’oeil bodice twists and wraps with sculptural precision, creating a striking play of structure and sheerness that feels unmistakably Schiaparelli.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @schiaparelli )

Ruffled Train Magic

The fluid red train cascades with soft ruffles, adding drama in motion rather than excess. It trails behind her like an exclamation point.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @schiaparelli )

Tomato-Red Pumps Peek Through

A flash of glossy red stilettos grounds the look with a playful wink. Just enough colour-on-colour drama to remind you that details do the heavy lifting.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

From Model To Actress

She steps confidently into her acting era, trading the runway for complex roles without losing her star power.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

Premiere Moment

Hadid commands the red carpet alongside the cast of The Beauty, turning the premiere into a full-fledged fashion moment.

Photo Credit : ( IMDb )

A Star On The Rise

From runway favourite to serious screen presence, Hadid’s turn in The Beauty marks a confident step into high-stakes acting. The premiere look feels like a visual exclamation point on her evolving career.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @schiaparelli )