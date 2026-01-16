Bella Hadid Stuns In Red Schiaparelli At The Beauty Premiere
A striking couture moment as Bella Hadid steps into her next era on screen.
Hadid leans into her signature power shade in a fire-red Schiaparelli couture gown, proving once again that no one does dramatic elegance quite like her.
The trompe l’oeil bodice twists and wraps with sculptural precision, creating a striking play of structure and sheerness that feels unmistakably Schiaparelli.
The fluid red train cascades with soft ruffles, adding drama in motion rather than excess. It trails behind her like an exclamation point.
A flash of glossy red stilettos grounds the look with a playful wink. Just enough colour-on-colour drama to remind you that details do the heavy lifting.
She steps confidently into her acting era, trading the runway for complex roles without losing her star power.
Hadid commands the red carpet alongside the cast of The Beauty, turning the premiere into a full-fledged fashion moment.
From runway favourite to serious screen presence, Hadid’s turn in The Beauty marks a confident step into high-stakes acting. The premiere look feels like a visual exclamation point on her evolving career.