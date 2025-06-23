Best Body Oils For The Monsoons
The weather is apt for a lil TLC. Nourish your skin with these oils that leave it feeling soft, luxurious and completely pampered.
The weather is apt for a lil TLC. Nourish your skin with these oils that leave it feeling soft, luxurious and completely pampered.
With 24K gold to improve radiance to warming cardamom oil and nourishing sesame seed oil, start the day with this indulgence on wet skin
This luxurious floral oil blend has rose and jasmine with organic almond oil, soya bean, wheat germ and castor oils that make for a regenerative experience
Enriched with nourishing sweet almond oil from Provence, it absorbs easily and adds a veil of shimmer
A blend of natural ingredients, from Vitamin E, grapeseed, argan, aloe vera, and sea buckthorn. this oil is formulated to rejuvenate, and enhance hair and skin
A nourishing and deep-acting body oil, it has camphor, known to relieve body aches, as well as carrots and beets that are known to lighten dark spots and bring out natural glow
For that silky-skin love in a bottle, all you need is a few drops post-shower to make for a nice and lingering hydrated glow
A gentle blend of cold-pressed coconut oil and essential oils like lavender, ylang-ylang and rose geranium, it soothes irritation, balances moisture, and restores glow helping your skin stay soft, clear and nourished
Meant for dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis-prone skin it is soothing and promotes an even-toned appearance.