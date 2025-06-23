Best Body Oils For The Monsoons

The weather is apt for a lil TLC. Nourish your skin with these oils that leave it feeling soft, luxurious and completely pampered.

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 23, 2025, 01:52 PM

Soundarya Luminous Beauty Body Oil - Forest Essentials

With 24K gold to improve radiance to warming cardamom oil and nourishing sesame seed oil, start the day with this indulgence on wet skin

Rose Jasmine Bath and Body Oil - Kama Ayurveda

This luxurious floral oil blend has rose and jasmine with organic almond oil, soya bean, wheat germ and castor oils that make for a regenerative experience

Shimmering Body Oil - L'Occitane

Enriched with nourishing sweet almond oil from Provence, it absorbs easily and adds a veil of shimmer

Hibiscus Oil - House of Beauty

A blend of natural ingredients, from Vitamin E, grapeseed, argan, aloe vera, and sea buckthorn. this oil is formulated to rejuvenate, and enhance hair and skin

Handcrafted Carrots, Beets, & Camphor Body Elixir - Old School Rituals

A nourishing and deep-acting body oil, it has camphor, known to relieve body aches, as well as carrots and beets that are known to lighten dark spots and bring out natural glow

Pink Coconut Body Oil - Victoria's Secret

For that silky-skin love in a bottle, all you need is a few drops post-shower to make for a nice and lingering hydrated glow

Therapeutic Massage Oil - Tvassa

A gentle blend of cold-pressed coconut oil and essential oils like lavender, ylang-ylang and rose geranium, it soothes irritation, balances moisture, and restores glow helping your skin stay soft, clear and nourished

Skin Softening Body Oil - Oleum Cottage

Meant for dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis-prone skin it is soothing and promotes an even-toned appearance.