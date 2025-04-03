Masaba To Deepika And Beyoncé: Our Fave Celebrity Maternity Looks

From Masaba Gupta’s gorgeous glow to other stunning moms, here’s a look at the best-dressed bumps!

Isha Kothari
Apr 03, 2025, 02:05 PM

Athiya Shetty

She is your ultimate fashion girly, now embracing motherhood!

Deepika Padukone

Grace, elegance, and an effortless glow—her maternity shoot look was the perfect blend of sophistication and serenity.

Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw shines in a chic polka dot maxi dress, effortlessly blending elegance with playful charm.

Rihanna

RiRi redefines maternity fashion, serving bold, unapologetic style with every look.

Karlie Kloss

Effortlessly chic and glowing, this mom-of-three stuns in a maternity look that blends sophistication with modern elegance.

Megan Fox

Edgy, bold, and effortlessly glamorous—this maternity look redefines chic with confidence and attitude.

Alanna Panday

Soft, ethereal, and effortlessly radiant—this maternity look is a dreamy blend of elegance and grace.

Beyoncé

A vision of power, Queen Bey exuded confidence and divine femininity in a show-stopping maternity look.