Best Foods For Glowing Skin In 2025 – Nutritionist Suman Agarwal Shares

Packed with nutrients to nourish your skin from within, these vibrant foods are nutritionist Suman Agarwal’s top picks for a radiant glow in 2025.

Foods For Glowing Skin By Nutritionist Suman Agarwal

Discover expert-approved foods that nourish your skin from the inside out for a natural glow all year long.

Avocados For Radiance

Packed with healthy fats and antioxidants, avocados hydrate and brighten your skin, giving it a natural, youthful radiance.

Tomatoes For Sun Protection

Rich in lycopene and vitamin C, tomatoes help protect your skin from sun damage and reduce pigmentation for an even tone.

Almonds For Nourishment

Almonds supply essential Vitamin E and healthy fats that nourish your skin cells and maintain moisture balance.

Sweet Potatoes For Glow

Loaded with beta-carotene, sweet potatoes boost your skin’s natural glow while fighting off oxidative stress and inflammation.

Healthy Diet For Glowing Skin

A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, protein, fibre, and healthy fats creates the perfect foundation for glowing skin.

Indian Food For Glowing Skin

Traditional Indian foods, such as lentils, turmeric, and fresh vegetables, offer natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Best Foods For Skin Glow

Suman Agarwal’s top picks combine nutrient-dense ingredients to enhance skin elasticity, hydration, and brightness.

Tips For Glowing Skin

Follow these simple lifestyle and dietary tips from Agarwal to complement your skincare routine and boost your skin’s natural glow.

Eat For Radiance

Embrace radiant skin from within by eating nutrient-rich meals every day to revitalise and rejuvenate your complexion.

