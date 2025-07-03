Hair SPF Is Trending: 7 Brands To Try
SPF is not just for your face and body; your hair also needs protection from those harsh UV rays. Here are 7 brands just for that!
This lightweight, UV-protective formula shields hair from sun, heat, and water damage—even after swimming or styling!
This vitamin A-rich serum strengthens, smooths, and repairs hair, fighting frizz, split ends, and UV damage for a radiant finish.
This non-greasy, water-resistant SPF mist protects your scalp and colour from UV damage—no more dry, faded strands
Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair starts here. With Keratin, Ceramide, Argan Oil, and SPF 30, this serum is strength, repair, and protection in one.
This lightweight serum packs SPF 50, heat protection, and a frizz-fighting blend of Keratin, Argan, and Macadamia Oils for glossy, healthy hair.
A one-of-a-kind, milky formula that's both a moisturiser and suncreen for your hair!
This SPF 15 hair mist protects against UV damage while staying light and non-sticky. Packed with nutrients, it keeps your hair healthy and strong.