Hair SPF Is Trending: 7 Brands To Try

SPF is not just for your face and body; your hair also needs protection from those harsh UV rays. Here are 7 brands just for that!

Sanya Dahiya
Jul 03, 2025, 02:24 PM

Sachajuan Hair In The Sun

This lightweight, UV-protective formula shields hair from sun, heat, and water damage—even after swimming or styling!

Milk Shake 12 Effects Incredible Milk

This vitamin A-rich serum strengthens, smooths, and repairs hair, fighting frizz, split ends, and UV damage for a radiant finish.

Coola Scalp & Hair Mist Sunscreen SPF 30

This non-greasy, water-resistant SPF mist protects your scalp and colour from UV damage—no more dry, faded strands

Minimalist Frizz Control Complex SPF 30 Hair Serum

Smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair starts here. With Keratin, Ceramide, Argan Oil, and SPF 30, this serum is strength, repair, and protection in one.

Deconstruct Keratin Treatment Hair Serum

This lightweight serum packs SPF 50, heat protection, and a frizz-fighting blend of Keratin, Argan, and Macadamia Oils for glossy, healthy hair.

Moxie Frizz Fighting Hair Serum

A one-of-a-kind, milky formula that's both a moisturiser and suncreen for your hair!

The Earth Collective Sun Protection

This SPF 15 hair mist protects against UV damage while staying light and non-sticky. Packed with nutrients, it keeps your hair healthy and strong.