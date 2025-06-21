Homegrown Skincare Brands To Bookmark

Meet the new homegrown beauty brands shaking up skincare, bodycare, and haircare, made for desi skin

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 21, 2025, 10:56 AM

Juicy Chemistry - Damask Rose And Coffee Eye Cream

This under-eye cream deeply moisturises the under eyes, reduces dark circles and fine lines

Earth Rhythm- Aqua Surge Sunscreen Spray

Easy to carry, easier to use. Spray the UV Rays away

Chemist At Play - Underarm Roll On

Your go-to for this humid weather, this roll-on treats pigmentation, and controls odour

Consious Chemist - Multi-Oil Bodywash

It gently cleanses away impurities without stripping your skin of its natural moisture

Lovelang - Mango + Hyaluronic Shampoo

This delicious-smelling shampoo hydrates dry scalps and controls frizz for up to 24 hours

Kass Care - Garden Bliss Lotion

This body lotion is made to retain moisture for a whole day and keep the skin soft and aromatic

Necessary India - Natural Roll-On Deodorant

A clean, non-toxic deodorant made with natural ingredients that offer 24 hour protection