Best Long Drives To Take This Long Weekend

Need a break? Pack your bags, queue up a playlist, and hit the road with these easy, scenic drives.

Vishakha Punjabi
Mar 13, 2025, 05:06 PM

Chennai to Pondicherry (150 km | 3 hrs)

Coastal views, cute cafés, and French flair.

Mumbai to Lonavala (83 km | 2 hrs)

Classic hills, lush views, and iconic vada pav stops.

Delhi to Jaipur (280 km | 5 hrs)

Pink City charm, historic forts, and that Neemrana detour.

Guwahati to Shillong (100 km | 3 hrs)

Rolling hills, waterfalls, and the charm of the Scotland of the East.

Hyderabad to Hampi (380 km | 7 hrs)

Ancient ruins meet dreamy sunsets.

Pune to Mahabaleshwar (120 km | 3 hrs)

Strawberry farms, misty roads, and the perfect hill station escape.

Bangalore to Coorg (265 km | 6 hrs)

Coffee estates, misty hills, and Insta-worthy vibes.