Best Makeup Looks From Haute Couture Week 2025

Haute Couture Week is all about the best of fashion, but these makeup looks are simply too good to miss.

Riddhi Mishra
Jul 13, 2025, 12:54 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@linebrusegan )

Alex Consani for Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli’s Fall-Winter 2025 couture show had models in bold black lips—and we’re obsessed.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@schiaparelli )

Meredith Duxbury for Giorgio Armani

Light brows, matte skin, sharp cheekbones, and a rose-brown lip, Meredith is perfectly unapproachable!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@jasonlloydevans )

Akuol Deng Atem for Iris van Herpen

Iris van Herpen’s Sympoiesis wowed with ocean-inspired designs. The sweeping serpentine eyeshadow could be the next big trend!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@irisvanherpen )

Zuhair Murad Couture

Sharp brows, radiant skin, an earthy red lip, and retro finger waves, this look is as striking as the collection itself!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@linebrusegan )

Giorgio Armani Privé

The black and white cut-crease is giving Black-Swan, pair it with a nude lip shade, theatrical!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@mldutel )

Cardi B for Rahul Mishra

Sharp winged eyeliner, nude pink lips, this look is both soft and dramatic

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@rahulmishra_7 )

Georges Hobeika Couture

A radiant base, full brows, and a subtle hint of colour on the cheeks, this look screams refined.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@georgeshobeika )

Keira Knightley for Chanel

Smudged eyeliner and a bold lip colour - this timeless look remains iconic!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@chanelofficial )

Gracie Abrams for Chanel

This 'clean-girl' look is polished and effortless

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@claireguillon )

Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga

Retro waves paired with a nude makeup look, Kim K is certainly pulling it off!

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@kimkardashian )

Roh Yoon Seo for Balenciaga

The dewy makeup look is the soft glam look perfect for most occasions.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/@rohyoonseo )