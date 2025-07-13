Best Makeup Looks From Haute Couture Week 2025
Haute Couture Week is all about the best of fashion, but these makeup looks are simply too good to miss.
Schiaparelli’s Fall-Winter 2025 couture show had models in bold black lips—and we’re obsessed.
Light brows, matte skin, sharp cheekbones, and a rose-brown lip, Meredith is perfectly unapproachable!
Iris van Herpen’s Sympoiesis wowed with ocean-inspired designs. The sweeping serpentine eyeshadow could be the next big trend!
Sharp brows, radiant skin, an earthy red lip, and retro finger waves, this look is as striking as the collection itself!
The black and white cut-crease is giving Black-Swan, pair it with a nude lip shade, theatrical!
Sharp winged eyeliner, nude pink lips, this look is both soft and dramatic
A radiant base, full brows, and a subtle hint of colour on the cheeks, this look screams refined.
Smudged eyeliner and a bold lip colour - this timeless look remains iconic!
This 'clean-girl' look is polished and effortless
Retro waves paired with a nude makeup look, Kim K is certainly pulling it off!
The dewy makeup look is the soft glam look perfect for most occasions.