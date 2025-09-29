Best Of Ishaan Khatter: Movies & Shows You Can’t Miss
From critically acclaimed performances to fan-favorite hits, here are Ishaan Khatter’s must-watch roles.
Marking his powerful and fearless debut, this movie illuminated the lives of Mumbai’s marginalised and positioned him as an actor unafraid of socially charged storytelling.
In his breakthrough role, Ishaan captured the innocence and tragedy of young love in Dhadak, sparking conversations about class, caste, and the realities of modern India.
Ishaan’s rebellious charm as Maan Kapoor wasn’t just entertaining; it mirrored the restless spirit of a generation challenging tradition and yearning for freedom.
With his global outing, Ishaan showed his versatility on an international stage, proving how Indian talent can shape narratives questioning marriage and societal facades.
Ishaan turned up the heat in this glitzy saga, peeling back the shimmer to expose power games and fractured identities that mirror today’s obsession with fame and hierarchy.
Ishaan Khatter anchors this intimate drama with raw honesty, reflecting the quiet struggles many face in strained relationships, making audiences confront uncomfortable truths.
Walking into Cannes with Beyond the Clouds, Ishaan earned global applause and showed the world that an Indian newcomer could carry stories with grit and soul.