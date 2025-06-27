Beyoncé Rocked The Drippiest Outfits On Her Cowboy Carter Tour

From fringe jackets to crystalised shirts, corsets, and denim-on-denim, she rewrote the playbook for luxe stage dressing.

Ismat Tahseen
Jun 27, 2025, 02:51 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Denim Goes Bling

In a look by Roberto Cavalli at the opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Sparkly Chic

She wore a bespoke cowboy bodysuit with sparkling crystals and a draped red plaid skirt from the Lowe Spring Summer 2025 collection

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Fringe Benefits

White hot in a custom Mugler jacket with a corset bodysuit and matching chaps on the opening night in Los Angeles

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Rodeo Style

Performing 'Tyrant' while riding a mechanical bull on the tour

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Fashion Takes Flight

In this Stella McCartney look to perform 'Blackbird'

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Gown Grandeur

Queen Bey completely owning this Versace quilted ball gown covered in the house's signature barocco print

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Shine On

No two ways - custom Gucci for the New Jersey leg of the tour

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Cowgirl Goes Luxe

You can't miss the bee accessory that she wore with her outfit to her concert in Chicago

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Mix It Up

In a tulle Etro bodysuit with a pair of printed denim chaps

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )

Suit Coat, But Make It Bey

We love how she slipped leather into this look by Sportmax

Photo Credit : ( Instagram )