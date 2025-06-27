Beyoncé Rocked The Drippiest Outfits On Her Cowboy Carter Tour
From fringe jackets to crystalised shirts, corsets, and denim-on-denim, she rewrote the playbook for luxe stage dressing.
In a look by Roberto Cavalli at the opening night of the Cowboy Carter tour
She wore a bespoke cowboy bodysuit with sparkling crystals and a draped red plaid skirt from the Lowe Spring Summer 2025 collection
White hot in a custom Mugler jacket with a corset bodysuit and matching chaps on the opening night in Los Angeles
Performing 'Tyrant' while riding a mechanical bull on the tour
In this Stella McCartney look to perform 'Blackbird'
Queen Bey completely owning this Versace quilted ball gown covered in the house's signature barocco print
No two ways - custom Gucci for the New Jersey leg of the tour
You can't miss the bee accessory that she wore with her outfit to her concert in Chicago
In a tulle Etro bodysuit with a pair of printed denim chaps
We love how she slipped leather into this look by Sportmax