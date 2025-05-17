Beyond The Lobe: Here Are Cool Piercings You Could Get Instead
From Nape, Medusa, to Cat Flap and Hidden Helix, ready to step up your piercing game?
From Nape, Medusa, to Cat Flap and Hidden Helix, ready to step up your piercing game?
Who said chains couldn't be worn on your nose?
It's called hidden, but it'll never go unnoticed
Like a beauty mark, but make it diamond
For ones who love a curated ear but hate being basic
For all the main character energy. Medusa doesn't whisper, it speaks confidently
This one is for the detail-oriented. A subtle yet sculptural choice
Nestled at the nape, one for our quiet rebels