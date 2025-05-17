Beyond The Lobe: Here Are Cool Piercings You Could Get Instead

From Nape, Medusa, to Cat Flap and Hidden Helix, ready to step up your piercing game?

Sanya Dahiya
May 17, 2025, 11:58 AM

Paired Nostrils with Chain

Who said chains couldn't be worn on your nose?

Hidden Helix

It's called hidden, but it'll never go unnoticed

Jewelled Mark

Like a beauty mark, but make it diamond

Cat Flap

For ones who love a curated ear but hate being basic

Medusa

For all the main character energy. Medusa doesn't whisper, it speaks confidently

Rook

This one is for the detail-oriented. A subtle yet sculptural choice

Nape

Nestled at the nape, one for our quiet rebels