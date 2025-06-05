Beyond The Movies: Creative Date Ideas
Dates shouldn't have to be the basic- going to the movies, dinner, and then a goodbye kiss. These are ten options for your next date!
Paint each other or do a little 5-minute exchange challenge!
Feeling weird after an argument? Take them to the rage room and let out your emotions.
Make a cup for each other that matches your personalities, or make a hug vase. Either way, it's gonna be so cute!
Are y'all competitive? Arcade is the way to a healthy (and fun) challenge.
If you're both art and culture buffs, this is perfect for you. Method in Mumbai or the Leela Art Gallery in Gurugram are great spots to explore.
Are you the adventurous kind? Trekking can be the perfect, peaceful, and poetic solution.
A bit fun, a lot more tasty! A subtle way to hint that they should learn how to cook (Do it at your own risk.)
Feeling cozy but still want to have a cute date? just hop onto your balcony, and chill with your favourite songs and comfort food.
Learn the Japanese art of flower arrangements, one thing this will guarantee is you'll never get a boring bouquet!
If you're the boujee kind, this is the perfect date night for you.