Beyond The Movies: Creative Date Ideas

Dates shouldn't have to be the basic- going to the movies, dinner, and then a goodbye kiss. These are ten options for your next date!

Sanya Dahiya
Jun 05, 2025, 03:29 PM

Painting And Picnic

Paint each other or do a little 5-minute exchange challenge!

Rage Room

Feeling weird after an argument? Take them to the rage room and let out your emotions.

Pottery

Make a cup for each other that matches your personalities, or make a hug vase. Either way, it's gonna be so cute!

Arcade

Are y'all competitive? Arcade is the way to a healthy (and fun) challenge.

Art Gallery

If you're both art and culture buffs, this is perfect for you. Method in Mumbai or the Leela Art Gallery in Gurugram are great spots to explore.

Trekking

Are you the adventurous kind? Trekking can be the perfect, peaceful, and poetic solution.

Cooking

A bit fun, a lot more tasty! A subtle way to hint that they should learn how to cook (Do it at your own risk.)

Terrace/ Balcony Picnic

Feeling cozy but still want to have a cute date? just hop onto your balcony, and chill with your favourite songs and comfort food.

Ikebana

Learn the Japanese art of flower arrangements, one thing this will guarantee is you'll never get a boring bouquet!

Wine Tasting

If you're the boujee kind, this is the perfect date night for you.