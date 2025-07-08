Beyond The Seam-Iris Van Herpen’s Biofuturist Dream
The Fall 2025-2026 collection looks like a dream and feels like the future. 'Sympoiesis' is the designer’s love letter to science, movement, and beauty.
The ‘Living Look’ isn’t just a dress, it’s 125 million bioluminescent algae putting on a show. Glowing with every movement. This one’s better off in a museum, where the algae can enjoy their routine: eight hours of rest, eight hours of light, and a cool environment. High-maintenance? Absolutely. Worth it? Definitely.
Inspired by the ocean; the source of half the planet’s oxygen. This dress will quite literally take your breath away. Fitting, since you’ll need all the air you can get after seeing this beauty. A flowing tribute to the power and poetry of the sea.
Drenched in shades of green and blue, this dress channels pure ocean energy. The flowing organza moves so effortlessly, it’s impossible to look away—blink and you’ll miss the tide turning.
Who said only your body needs protein? This dress does too. Made in collaboration with Japanese biotech firm Spiber, this piece is crafted from man-made protein fibers - recyclable, innovative, and impossibly delicate.
Designed in luminous coral forms, this dress blurs the lines between body and biosphere. A reminder that we’re not separate from nature. This piece definitely turns the body into a walking ecosystem.
If I wanted people to notice my outfit first and my wedding second, this would be it. The intricate mask, the flowing lines, it’s giving mystery, power, and beauty
This piece feels like a desert rose caught in a cosmic breeze. The structured shoulders and flowing skirt look part ancient relic, part alien goddess. Grounded yet weightless, it’s couture that rises from the earth but floats far above it.