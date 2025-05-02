Bhumi Pednekar: Style In Full Power

Every outfit tells a story, and these one’s are serving drama, power, and pure glam!

Drushti Kadam
May 02, 2025, 08:00 AM

White-Hot Takeover

Sharp, sleek, and seriously unstoppable, this is how you own the spotlight in style.

Silk Statement

Elegance turned all the way up, this gown doesn’t whisper, it owns the room.

Floral Firepower

Bold blooms and fiery flair, this look is a love letter written in style.

Earthy & Elevated

When muted tones speak loudest, this look is proof that grounded can still stun.

Denim Dream With A Pearly Twist

Classic denim gets a luxe upgrade, pearls make this look pop in all the right ways.

Golden Greens

A blend of rich tradition and modern glam, this lehenga is pure royalty in motion.

All About The Bling

Who says you can’t have it all? When the accessories take over, but in the best way.

Shock Of Blue

When tradition meets sparkle, the result is pure electric magic, this look is lit in every sense.