Billie Eilish-The Evolution Of Her Iconic Hairstyles

She's bold, she's legendary. Her hair-a symbol of self-expression, constantly redefining her image.

Isha Kothari
Apr 05, 2025, 01:49 AM

Red Roots

A rare but striking choice, the fiery red roots added an edgy contrast to her dark base.

Platinum Blonde

Perhaps her most dramatic transformation, one of vulnerability, empowerment, and reinvention.

Neon Green

One of her most recognisable looks, representing her edgy, rebellious persona.

Deep Black

A sleek, jet-black style introduced a more mysterious and intense vibe.

Silver-Grey

One of her earlier iconic looks, this gave her a futuristic, ethereal vibe, setting her apart in the music industry.

Electric Blue

Before the neon era, Billie rocked an electric blue shade, reflecting a youthful, moody aesthetic.

Brown Hair

A subtle yet powerful shift, this brought out a softer, more understated side of her evolving image.

Cyan Blue

A vibrant and playful era, this reflected youthful energy and bold sense of individuality for young Billie.