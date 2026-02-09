Binge Alert! OTT Releases You Need to Watch This Week
Discover the latest OTT releases you need to add to your watchlist this week, across Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
A dark comedy cult classic where suburban paranoia spirals into chaos, as curious neighbors uncover unsettling secrets next door.
A heartfelt Telugu family drama that explores tradition, relationships, and generational values through the life of a respected village elder.
The gritty Punjabi crime thriller returns with darker secrets, deeper betrayals, and a new mystery that cuts close to home.
Ed and Lorraine Warren return for one final, chilling case that pushes their faith, courage, and love to the limit.
A provocative erotic thriller that explores power, desire, and control as a successful woman’s life unravels through a risky secret affair.
A quirky Telugu comedy-drama that humorously explores tradition, modern aspirations, and small-town life through an unconventional family story.
The high-stakes thriller takes off again with deeper conspiracies and deadly twists unfolding mid-air and on the ground.
The iconic hunt returns as elite operatives face off against the ultimate alien hunter in a relentless, high-octane battle for survival.