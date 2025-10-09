BLACKPINK Lisa's Skincare Routine You’ll Want To Copy
Want skin that glows like Lisa’s? Swipe through to uncover her essential skincare steps, favourite products, and makeup tips for a fresh, natural look that anyone can master.
Radiant, soft skin starts with consistent hydration and nutrient-rich products. Lisa’s glowing complexion is the result of a committed daily routine focusing on skin health over heavy cosmetics.
Lisa emphasises thorough cleansing to remove makeup and impurities without stripping moisture. A gentle cleanser is essential to maintain a healthy, balanced skin barrier.
She uses serums like 'Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum' and 'La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift' for hydration, tightening, and anti-ageing benefits. Applying serums early helps active ingredients absorb deeply.
Under-eye glow is achieved with gentle creams such as 'Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream'. Lisa prioritises this delicate area to combat puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.
'La Mer Renewal Oil' is one of her favourite indulgences for locking in moisture and enhancing skin elasticity. Face oils are vital to complete hydration and a youthful appearance.
Lisa favours her 'MAC x L' collection to keep makeup light yet striking. This minimal makeup look highlights her natural beauty without overshadowing her skincare.
Highlighters such as 'Hourglass' add just the right touch of radiance. Proper highlighting accentuates her skin’s canvas, creating a luminous finish.
Lisa’s eye makeup features MAC liners and shadows, enhancing her trademark eyes without heavy layers. This eye look complements her glowing skin and understated makeup.
Emulate Lisa’s approach by embracing skin wellness and simplicity in beauty. The glowing, fresh look she achieves is accessible to anyone following a thoughtful, consistent skincare routine.