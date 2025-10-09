BLACKPINK Lisa's Skincare Routine You’ll Want To Copy

Want skin that glows like Lisa’s? Swipe through to uncover her essential skincare steps, favourite products, and makeup tips for a fresh, natural look that anyone can master.

Mannat Gangoo
Oct 09, 2025, 03:38 PM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lalalalisa_m )

Glowing Skin Goals

Radiant, soft skin starts with consistent hydration and nutrient-rich products. Lisa’s glowing complexion is the result of a committed daily routine focusing on skin health over heavy cosmetics.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lalalalisa_m )

Cleanse Like A Star

Lisa emphasises thorough cleansing to remove makeup and impurities without stripping moisture. A gentle cleanser is essential to maintain a healthy, balanced skin barrier.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Lightweight Serums

She uses serums like 'Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum' and 'La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift' for hydration, tightening, and anti-ageing benefits. Applying serums early helps active ingredients absorb deeply.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @tataharperskincare )

Treat Eyes With Care

Under-eye glow is achieved with gentle creams such as 'Omorovicza Reviving Eye Cream'. Lisa prioritises this delicate area to combat puffiness, dark circles, and fine lines.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @omorovicza )

Face Oils & Luxurious Textures

'La Mer Renewal Oil' is one of her favourite indulgences for locking in moisture and enhancing skin elasticity. Face oils are vital to complete hydration and a youthful appearance.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lamer )

Minimal Makeup With Impact

Lisa favours her 'MAC x L' collection to keep makeup light yet striking. This minimal makeup look highlights her natural beauty without overshadowing her skincare.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lalalalisa_m )

Holy-Grail Highlighting & Glow

Highlighters such as 'Hourglass' add just the right touch of radiance. Proper highlighting accentuates her skin’s canvas, creating a luminous finish.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @hourglasscosmetics )

Eye Makeup Love

Lisa’s eye makeup features MAC liners and shadows, enhancing her trademark eyes without heavy layers. This eye look complements her glowing skin and understated makeup.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lalalalisa_m )

Live Your Glow

Emulate Lisa’s approach by embracing skin wellness and simplicity in beauty. The glowing, fresh look she achieves is accessible to anyone following a thoughtful, consistent skincare routine.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram @lalalalisa_m )