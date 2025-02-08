Blend it like Saturday: Detox Juices and Smoothies To Try!

Recharge and rejuvenate with these healthy pick-me-ups that can be made at home

Tomato Juice

High on lycopene, tomato juice helps reduce bad cholesterol. Make this with a dash of pepper and honey.

Pineapple, Straight Up

Has bromelain that is anti-inflammatory and aids digestion.

Spinach-Green Apple Mix

If you looked for a green nutrient powerhouse, then this is it.

Beetroot-Apple

Great to reduce the bloat, give you a glow and improve your hemoglobin levels.

Carrot-Black Salt

It's said to improve the mood and lessen fatigue levels. Sprinkle black salt for extra flavour.

Kiwi-Cocnout-Chia Treat

Packing Vitamin C and fiber, kiwi and chia blended with coconut is a satisfying sip.

Make The Flavours You Love

Whip up your favourite blends to have them at any time for a fab energy fix.