Blend it like Saturday: Detox Juices and Smoothies To Try!
Recharge and rejuvenate with these healthy pick-me-ups that can be made at home
High on lycopene, tomato juice helps reduce bad cholesterol. Make this with a dash of pepper and honey.
Has bromelain that is anti-inflammatory and aids digestion.
If you looked for a green nutrient powerhouse, then this is it.
Great to reduce the bloat, give you a glow and improve your hemoglobin levels.
It's said to improve the mood and lessen fatigue levels. Sprinkle black salt for extra flavour.
Packing Vitamin C and fiber, kiwi and chia blended with coconut is a satisfying sip.
Whip up your favourite blends to have them at any time for a fab energy fix.
