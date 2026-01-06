Bollywood Celebs Who Keep It Real with Everyday Fashion

From coffee runs and airport dashes to casual city strolls, these Bollywood stars prove that great fashion doesn’t always need drama.

Photo Credit : Instagram @shraddhakapoor

Alia Bhatt: Simple Everyday Style

Clean silhouettes, soft hues, zero fuss. Alia proves less really is more when it comes to daily dressing.

Photo Credit : Instagram @aliaabhatt

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Comfortable Airport Looks

Relaxed fits, sunglasses on, confidence maxed. Kareena’s travel style is all about comfort without compromise.

Photo Credit : Instagram @kareenakapoorkhan

Ananya Panday: Casual Street Style

Easy tees, denim, sneakers on repeat. Ananya keeps it Gen-Z, effortless, and endlessly wearable.

Photo Credit : Instagram @ananyapanday

Deepika Padukone: Denim and Basics

White tees, classic jeans, timeless layers. Deepika’s off-duty uniform is understated and always on point.

Photo Credit : Instagram @levis

Shraddha Kapoor: Easy Girl-Next-Door Fashion

Cute dresses, comfy separates, natural charm. Shraddha’s style feels familiar, warm, and real.

Photo Credit : Instagram @shraddhakapoor

Kiara Advani: Minimal Daily Outfits

Neutral palettes, clean lines, subtle polish. Kiara masters everyday minimalism with quiet elegance.

Photo Credit : Instagram @kiaraaliaadvani

Janhvi Kapoor: Off-Duty Casual Looks

Athleisure staples, cropped tops, relaxed vibes. Janhvi keeps it cool and current when the cameras are off.

Photo Credit : Instagram @janhvikapoor

Sonam Kapoor: Effortless Everyday Styling

Statement basics, smart layering, fashion-forward ease. Sonam makes even casual look considered.

Photo Credit : Instagram @sonamkapoor

Ranveer Singh: Relaxed Casual Wear

Laid-back silhouettes with personality intact. Even toned down, Ranveer’s style never loses character.

Photo Credit : Pinterest

Fashion Feels Real

These celebs are proof that the best style moments aren’t always red-carpet ready — they’re lived in, comfortable, and unapologetically you.

Photo Credit : Instagram @kareenakapoorkhan