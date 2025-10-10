Bollywood Divas Who Slayed In Anarkali Suits
Bollywood proves once again that Anarkalis never go out of style and stand as the perfect choice for festive pujas and evening celebrations.
Where heritage craft and florals are woven into one poetic silhouette, this Anarkali feels deeply rooted in tradition yet effortlessly modern.
If you believe “less is more”, this blush pink Anarkali is just the one for you. The minimal embroidery and soft hue strike the perfect balance between elegance and ease.
You could too give cottage-core a desi twist this festive season with a billowing ivory Anarkali. Think light, romantic, and effortlessly elegant.
Tamannaah’s ivory and gold gota Anarkali is the perfect mix of light, elegant, and festive. It’s ideal for both brunch weddings and intimate celebrations.
Nothing says royalty quite like a deep amethyst blue! Bhumi Pednekar’s anarkali by Mrunalini Rao blends ornate gota-patti, mirror work and metallic thread for a majestic look.
Take a leaf out of Genelia Deshmukh’s book and pair a rich purple silk anarkali with a handwoven Banarasi sari draped as a dupatta.
Vaanki Kapoor delivers a soft, feminine look in a rose gold ornate Anarkali set. The delicate embroidery paired with the flowing, lustrous fabric creates a look that is both graceful and contemporary.