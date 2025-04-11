Bollywood Stars And Their Adorable Pets
Celebrating National Pet Day with the cutest celeb-pet duos who always steal the spotlight! Here's our pick.
Her fluffy white cat isn’t just her pet—he’s practically a celebrity himself. He's the purr-fect partner in Alia’s cozy off-screen moments.
Ananya's playful pup is the ultimate scene-stealer—whether he’s crashing photoshoots or cuddling on set, Riot brings chaos, charm, and cuteness wherever he goes.
This beagle isn’t just Varun’s pet—he’s family. From early morning cuddles to road trip adventures, the bond is full of loyalty, love, and a whole lot of tail wags.
This golden retriever, is the star of Athiya's off-duty moments. Whether it’s cozy mornings or sun-soaked strolls, their bond radiates warmth, calm, and golden-hour vibes.
Kartik’s fluffy bundle of joy, is more than just a pet—she’s an internet sensation. From goofy selfies to red carpet-worthy cuddles, this duo brings all the heart and humor to our feeds.
PC’s pup is a full-blown celebrity with her own Instagram and designer wardrobe. Whether jet-setting or chilling at home, this stylish duo serves glam and heart in equal measure.
This fluffy bundle of joy, is as much a diva as her mom! Whether it's posing for the gram or tagging along on set, this little furball is Kriti’s constant companion and biggest cheerleader.
This adorable Lhasa Apso, is her forever cuddle buddy and constant source of joy. From cozy naps to playful moments, their bond is pure love, and her feed is proof that he's the real star of the house!
Captain Cool is a certified dog dad! From training drills to chill time at home, his furry companions are always by his side—loyal, disciplined, and just as iconic.
Often seen stealing the spotlight in candid home videos and family moments, he is not just a pet but a true-blue member of the Charan household, pampered, playful, and full of personality.
From cozy selfies to playful moments, this duo radiates pure joy and companionship.
This Siberian Husky, isn't just a pet—he's a star in his own right. From playful jam sessions to shared workouts on the treadmill , their bond is evident.