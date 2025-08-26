Bollywood’s Best Festive Saree Looks

Sarees have always been iconic, but in Bollywood’s festive edit, they’re nothing short of show-stopping. Here’s the ultimate line-up of looks to love.

Diya Jain
Aug 26, 2025, 04:34 PM
Photo Credit : ( Getty images )

Deepika Padukone's Saree Moment

Trust Padukone to give us a saree look that’s both cinematic and oh-so wearable. classic and just the right touch of drama.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@deepikapadukone )

Alia Bhatt’s Golden Saree Look

Bhatt in gold is basically a festival mood board come alive. A standout blouse and the kind of saree look you’ll be thinking about all season.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@aliaabhatt )

Madhuri Dixit’s Saree Style

She practically rewrites the saree rulebook. Her drape for this Ganesh utsav was pure nostalgia with a modern wink — timeless done her way.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@madhuridixitnene )

Shraddha Kapoor's Sequin Look

She swapped subtle for sparkle, proving a sequin saree can be just as festive as silk, only with a little extra shimmer in the spotlight.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@shraddhakapoor )

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Red Saree Glam

I remember scrolling, stopping, and gawking for what felt like forever when this look popped up. Trust her to radiate glamour with the kind of confidence only she can carry off.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@kareenakapoorkhan )

Priyanka Chopra’s Six Yards of Flowers

Only Pee Cee could turn six yards into a full bloom moment. Draped in florals and finishing it with a mangalsutra, she made the saree look fresh and unapologetically her.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@ priyankachopra )

Janhvi Kapoor’s Golden Glow

This 'Sundari' knows the power of gold, in a molten-drape moment. Her golden saree look shimmered and gave Bollywood heroine energy.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@janhvikapoor )

Shilpa Shetty's Edgy Grace

Only Shetty could pull off a saree look for the festive season and make it feel like a masterclass in modern styling. Traditional, but never predictable.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram//@theshilpashetty )