Bollywood’s Best Festive Saree Looks
Sarees have always been iconic, but in Bollywood’s festive edit, they’re nothing short of show-stopping. Here’s the ultimate line-up of looks to love.
Trust Padukone to give us a saree look that’s both cinematic and oh-so wearable. classic and just the right touch of drama.
Bhatt in gold is basically a festival mood board come alive. A standout blouse and the kind of saree look you’ll be thinking about all season.
She practically rewrites the saree rulebook. Her drape for this Ganesh utsav was pure nostalgia with a modern wink — timeless done her way.
She swapped subtle for sparkle, proving a sequin saree can be just as festive as silk, only with a little extra shimmer in the spotlight.
I remember scrolling, stopping, and gawking for what felt like forever when this look popped up. Trust her to radiate glamour with the kind of confidence only she can carry off.
Only Pee Cee could turn six yards into a full bloom moment. Draped in florals and finishing it with a mangalsutra, she made the saree look fresh and unapologetically her.
This 'Sundari' knows the power of gold, in a molten-drape moment. Her golden saree look shimmered and gave Bollywood heroine energy.
Only Shetty could pull off a saree look for the festive season and make it feel like a masterclass in modern styling. Traditional, but never predictable.