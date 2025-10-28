Bollywood’s Drape Queens: 7 Fierce Tarun Tahiliani Looks That Slay
Couture that doesn’t just walk — it commands attention. Here’s a closer look at Bollywood’s fiercest in Tarun Tahiliani.
A vision in intricately embroidered silk, Kaif’s Tahiliani moment delivers that unbeatable mix of cinematic beauty and couture brilliance.
Padda’s crystal-laden couture brings a fresh sparkle to tradition. Sculpted silhouettes, bold detailing - she’s rewriting the rulebook on modern regal glam.
Sanon champions artisanal charm with Kashida work dialled up to couture perfection. Sharp, stunning, and rooted in craft - she wears culture like a crown.
Shimmer, structure, and unmissable confidence - Arora’s metallic drape is the definition of high- octane glamour. She doesn’t just enter a room, she owns it.
Tara Sutaria proves that subtlety can still stun. With lustrous Kanjivaram weaves and serene elegance, she’s a masterclass in understated luxury that speaks volumes.
Dreamy pastels, Swarovski sparkle, and fluid draping -the younger Kapoor channels ethereal royalty with a fresh, youthful edge. Couture, but make it celestial.
Soft drapes meet effortless attitude - Bhatt’s silhouettes flow with power and grace. No drama needed, her quiet confidence does all the talking.
Janhvi Kapoor's sculpted, high-shine look proves Tahiliani's couture owns every red carpet - from Mumbai to Cannes. International glam, rooted in Indian artistry.
Regal silk? Metallic drama? Or celestial blush vibes? Tell us which Bollywood diva’s Tahiliani moment had you hitting replay.