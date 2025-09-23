Bollywood’s Power Couple Katrina and Vicky Announce Baby Joy
Baby on the way! Bollywood’s golden couple is set to welcome their first child, and the internet can’t stop cheering.
This year, Bollywood has been buzzing with baby news. From long-awaited announcements to surprise reveals, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of joy.
Parineeti and Raghav’s journey from wedding celebrations to parenthood has been full of love and warmth. Their baby news adds another milestone to their story.
Athiya and Rahul, who’ve kept their relationship beautifully grounded, have stepped into a new chapter, joyfully welcoming a baby girl.
Bollywood’s fairy-tale couple, Kiara and Sidharth, stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl, giving a whole new meaning to happily-ever-after.
After years of love and unwavering support for each other, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa now embrace the joy of parenthood — a moment fans have been waiting for.
For Gauahar and Zaid, whose love has always been shared so beautifully with fans, the news of their second baby brought pure joy online.
This year, Bollywood’s love stories found their sweetest sequel: parenthood. Baby news after baby news has kept the smiles flowing!