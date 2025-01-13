7 Books To Help You Fight The Monday Blues
The weekend is over and now it is time to face the work music. Check these seven reads that will help you beat that Monday dread.
Analysing the habits of the longest living people, this bestseller explores the Japanese concept of finding your purpose.
This NYT bestseller emphasises on how good and bad habits can impact your life, and how the smallest changes in your routine can lead to big results.
The well-loved book argues that we as people should find meaning through things we deem important and things we can control.
This self-help classic offers advice of strengthening interpersonal relationships.
Sharing the evergreen wisdom and practical advice on living a well-rounded and fulfilling life, this one has won over millions.
Sharing the science-backed results of his quest, Meik Wiking identifies the six building blocks of happiness.
Inspired by centuries-old Japanese wisdom, the book showcases a whole new lens for one to see the world and one's life.