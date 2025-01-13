7 Books To Help You Fight The Monday Blues

The weekend is over and now it is time to face the work music. Check these seven reads that will help you beat that Monday dread.

Ikigai By Héctor García And Francesc Miralles

Analysing the habits of the longest living people, this bestseller explores the Japanese concept of finding your purpose.

Atomic Habits By James Clear

This NYT bestseller emphasises on how good and bad habits can impact your life, and how the smallest changes in your routine can lead to big results.

The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck By Mark Manson

The well-loved book argues that we as people should find meaning through things we deem important and things we can control.

How To Win Friends & Influence People By Dale Carnegie

This self-help classic offers advice of strengthening interpersonal relationships.

The Things You Can See Only When You Slow Down By Haemin Sunim

Sharing the evergreen wisdom and practical advice on living a well-rounded and fulfilling life, this one has won over millions.

The Key To Happiness By Meik Wiking

Sharing the science-backed results of his quest, Meik Wiking identifies the six building blocks of happiness.

Wabi Sabi By Beth Kempton

Inspired by centuries-old Japanese wisdom, the book showcases a whole new lens for one to see the world and one's life.