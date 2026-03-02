The Brick Red Edit: Bold Lip Looks To Wear Now
The earthy tones of brick red lipstick are redefining the red lip this season!
Because sometimes a red matte lip delivers is what you need for a chic yet timeless look.
A fun take on red lip, influenced by K-beauty, diffused and perfectly understated.
Nothing quite like a glossy brick red lip to instantly elevate even the simplest makeup look.
Try it with a hint of shimmer when you want your lips to steal the spotlight.
Can't decide between gloss or matte? Try a satin finish instead - the perfect balance between richness and comfort!
Complement your bold brick red lip with makeup focusing on soft eyes, brown liner, and muted blush.
Prime first, line next, then finish with brick red lipstick for a cleaner, long-lasting payoff!
Knowing how to apply lipstick correctly starts with an adequate lip prep. Focus on hydration to create a smooth base for your lip look.
Whether your pick is glossy, matte, or glitter - a brick red works best when matched with your personal style.