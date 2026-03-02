The Brick Red Edit: Bold Lip Looks To Wear Now

The earthy tones of brick red lipstick are redefining the red lip this season!

Reva Godbole
Mar 06, 2026, 11:36 AM
Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@therealkarimakapoor) )

Classic Matte

Because sometimes a red matte lip delivers is what you need for a chic yet timeless look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@ranimukherjeeofficial) )

Blurry & Soft

A fun take on red lip, influenced by K-beauty, diffused and perfectly understated.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram: @ninapark )

Glossy Statement

Nothing quite like a glossy brick red lip to instantly elevate even the simplest makeup look.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@khushikapoor) )

Glitter Glam

Try it with a hint of shimmer when you want your lips to steal the spotlight.

Photo Credit : ( (Pexels) )

Satin Chic

Can't decide between gloss or matte? Try a satin finish instead - the perfect balance between richness and comfort!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Balance Your Look

Complement your bold brick red lip with makeup focusing on soft eyes, brown liner, and muted blush.

Photo Credit : ( Instagram/(@selenagomez) )

Layer For Longevity

Prime first, line next, then finish with brick red lipstick for a cleaner, long-lasting payoff!

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Lip Prep Tips

Knowing how to apply lipstick correctly starts with an adequate lip prep. Focus on hydration to create a smooth base for your lip look.

Photo Credit : ( Pexels )

Carry Brick Red, Your Way

Whether your pick is glossy, matte, or glitter - a brick red works best when matched with your personal style.