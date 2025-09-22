Bridal Looks By Janhvi Kapoor That Are Simply Breathtaking
Bringing bridal couture to life; each outfit feels like a story, turning bridal fashion into art you can wear. Modern, polished and relevant.
She looked radiant in Tarun Tahiliani’s couture, wearing a bridal outfit that felt both graceful and personal. Soft drapes and delicate embroidery gave a modern touch to traditional craftsmanship.
Inspired by traditional South Indian style, Janhvi chose soft off-whites and paired them with temple jewellery. The look is graceful, understated, and timeless in its elegance.
Janhvi Kapoor’s red lehenga is the picture of bridal perfection, fiery and traditional, crafted to make every moment feel iconic.
She often pairs her bridal looks with natural makeup; soft skin, subtle tones, and a fresh glow that lets the outfit shine while keeping her beauty understated.
At Cannes 2025, she turned heads in a perfect bridal-inspired lehenga. With intricate detailing and a silhouette that merged tradition with high-fashion glamour, the look redefined bridal couture on an international stage.
Steal a Bollywood bridal look by taking cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s blend of tradition and modern style. From classic lehengas to natural makeup, her choices show how to keep it elegant yet fun.
Take bridal inspo from Ms.Kapoor, who blends tradition with modern ease in every look. Her style proves a bride can be classic yet completely her own.
Her wedding aesthetic celebrates rich traditions while adding a fresh, contemporary charm that feels uniquely hers.
Your bridal look can be a reflection of you, respecting culture while staying true to your own style. When you balance both, the result is timeless and deeply personal.