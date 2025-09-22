Bridal Looks By Janhvi Kapoor That Are Simply Breathtaking

Bringing bridal couture to life; each outfit feels like a story, turning bridal fashion into art you can wear. Modern, polished and relevant.

Anshu Sheth
Sep 22, 2025, 04:02 PM
Photo Credit : ( instagram/@janhvikapoor )

Janhvi Kapoor's Bridal Vows

She looked radiant in Tarun Tahiliani’s couture, wearing a bridal outfit that felt both graceful and personal. Soft drapes and delicate embroidery gave a modern touch to traditional craftsmanship.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@gauravguptaofficial )

Inspired By Traditional South Indian Style

Inspired by traditional South Indian style, Janhvi chose soft off-whites and paired them with temple jewellery. The look is graceful, understated, and timeless in its elegance.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@janhvikapoor )

The Perfect Bridal Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor’s red lehenga is the picture of bridal perfection, fiery and traditional, crafted to make every moment feel iconic.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@janhvikapoor )

Natural Bridal Makeup Looks

She often pairs her bridal looks with natural makeup; soft skin, subtle tones, and a fresh glow that lets the outfit shine while keeping her beauty understated.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@janhvikapoor )

A Modern Twist on Tradition

At Cannes 2025, she turned heads in a perfect bridal-inspired lehenga. With intricate detailing and a silhouette that merged tradition with high-fashion glamour, the look redefined bridal couture on an international stage.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@janhvikapoor )

Steal Her Bollywood Actress Bridal Look

Steal a Bollywood bridal look by taking cues from Janhvi Kapoor’s blend of tradition and modern style. From classic lehengas to natural makeup, her choices show how to keep it elegant yet fun.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@houseofmasaba )

Creating Your Own Bridal Lookbook

Take bridal inspo from Ms.Kapoor, who blends tradition with modern ease in every look. Her style proves a bride can be classic yet completely her own.

Photo Credit : ( website/manish malhotra )

Janhvi's Wedding Aesthetic

Her wedding aesthetic celebrates rich traditions while adding a fresh, contemporary charm that feels uniquely hers.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@houseofmasaba )

Your Bridal Look Inspiration

Your bridal look can be a reflection of you, respecting culture while staying true to your own style. When you balance both, the result is timeless and deeply personal.

Photo Credit : ( instagram/@houseofmasaba )